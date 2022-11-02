Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

