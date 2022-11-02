Dakota Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

