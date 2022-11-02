Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $506,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 476.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $129,000. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

