Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 18,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $506,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 476.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $129,000. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Danimer Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE DNMR opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.