Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$5.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.34-$0.36 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASTY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systèmes stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

