Data I/O (DAIO) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Data I/O to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data I/O and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $25.83 million -$560,000.00 -19.52 Data I/O Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -2.26

Risk and Volatility

Data I/O’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Data I/O is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Data I/O has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -7.87% -9.93% -6.79% Data I/O Competitors -0.01% -12.14% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Data I/O and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data I/O Competitors 38 345 650 8 2.60

Data I/O presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Data I/O is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Data I/O competitors beat Data I/O on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It offers PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; SentriX, a security deployment system; RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems; LumenX Programmer; and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.