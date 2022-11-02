DataHighway Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.69 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. DataHighway has a total market cap of $141.69 million and $883,550.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00021653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,878,570 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.49490982 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $933,954.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

