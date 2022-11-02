Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €12.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Societe Generale to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($12.80) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($11.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.49.

Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DVDCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,939. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

