Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $1,029,500.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00.

On Monday, September 12th, David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,474. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

