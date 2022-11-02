Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.46. 10,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

