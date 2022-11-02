Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

DH stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,046.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 540,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

