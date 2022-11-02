Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.22. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 145.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $566,620 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

