DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.85

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

DeNA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.54.

About DeNA

(Get Rating)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.