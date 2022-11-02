Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Dent has a market cap of $83.84 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.63 or 0.31245956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012201 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.