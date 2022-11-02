Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

USB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,406,397. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

