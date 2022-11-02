Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

LHX stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average is $234.16. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.