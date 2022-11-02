Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $13.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $746.03. 4,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,350. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $764.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $691.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.06. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,228 shares of company stock worth $44,022,965. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.82.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

