Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 161 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CDW were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $172.47. 5,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,702. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.