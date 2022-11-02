Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $358,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 180,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 385,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 128,869 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 24,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,428. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.