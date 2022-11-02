Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 60 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $6.48 on Wednesday, hitting $350.52. 4,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.93. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.74.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

