Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,494. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.