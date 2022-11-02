Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,628 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

