Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Sells $473,989.88 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 410,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,309. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

