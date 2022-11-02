Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Sells $473,989.88 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 410,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,309. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
