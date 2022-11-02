Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $149.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.26% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

