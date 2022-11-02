Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $7.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.