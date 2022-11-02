Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FOX by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

