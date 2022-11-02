Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.
FOX Price Performance
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in FOX by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOXA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.