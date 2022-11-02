DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $119.04. 2,944,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

