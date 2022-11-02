Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Shares Down 2.3%

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 286,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 588,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ)
