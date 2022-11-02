DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

