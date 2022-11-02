Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $42,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.