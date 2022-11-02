Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $331.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,497. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $19,962,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $931,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

