Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIISY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

