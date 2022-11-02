Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,147 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 5.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 7.25% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 653.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 186,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,225. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

