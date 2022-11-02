Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Distribution Solutions Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 23,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.85. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

