DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 963.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DOCU opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $288.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

