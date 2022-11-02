DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $288.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

