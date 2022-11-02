Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.51 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $17.69 billion and $4.51 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00295981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002894 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018934 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.