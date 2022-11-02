Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $158.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.