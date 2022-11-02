Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,010 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 3.43% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $31,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 98.8% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 476,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70,213 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of DFIN opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

