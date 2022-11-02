Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. 106,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,148. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 847.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

