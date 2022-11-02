DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of DSL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,799. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $17.64.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
