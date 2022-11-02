Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$2.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLOW. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 113,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,084. The stock has a market cap of $827.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.82%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.