Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Up 1.7%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.60 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 248.80 ($2.88). 1,397,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,547,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.60 ($2.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.70.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

