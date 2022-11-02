DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

DKNG opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

