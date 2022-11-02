Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $805,422 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

