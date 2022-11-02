Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Stock Up 1.4 %

DLTH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 56,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at $9,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 36.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

