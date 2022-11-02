Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-$0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.07, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

