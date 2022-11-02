Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DYNT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 24,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Articles

