E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 4%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 264,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

