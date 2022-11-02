E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 12,800,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,978 shares of company stock worth $330,891. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in E2open Parent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E2open Parent Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 1,076,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

