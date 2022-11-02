Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.15.

NYSE ETN opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

